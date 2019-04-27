close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
Agencies
April 27, 2019

Nashwa’s father demands independent probe panel

KARACHI: The father of nine-month-old toddler Nashwa, who died due to alleged medical negligence at a private hospital in Karachi, has demanded that an independent inquiry commission be formed to probe the death.

Nashwa passed away after suffering brain damage allegedly after being administered an excessive quantity of an injection at a private hospital in Karachi earlier this week. Speaking to the media Friday, Qaiser Ali, the father, said he would be left with no choice but to stage a sit-in if his demands were not met by the authorities. Calling for action against unregistered hospitals, he demanded an independent inquiry commission, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the incident. He also called for the arrest of the owners of the hospital in question. "I was promised an independent inquiry commission by the chief minister," Ali said. “If our demands are not met by 5pm on Saturday, then we will exercise our right to stage a protest from 12pm on Sunday,” he added.

