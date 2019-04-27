Govt to monitor Ramazan Bazaars: CM

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided the strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to depute provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries for the monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars.He issued these directions during a meeting held at his office here Friday in which the steps taken for providing relief to the people under Ramazan Package, 2019 and the prices of essential items were reviewed.­