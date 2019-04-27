close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 27, 2019

Govt to monitor Ramazan Bazaars: CM

Top Story

 
April 27, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided the strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to depute provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries for the monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars.He issued these directions during a meeting held at his office here Friday in which the steps taken for providing relief to the people under Ramazan Package, 2019 and the prices of essential items were reviewed.­

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story