How security matters can be shared with those who don’t take oath: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday expressed serious reservations over giving away key ministries to 22 un-elected persons, saying how the security matters can be shared with those how don’t take oath.

On a point of public importance, the veteran legislator said although it was total prerogative of the prime minister to change his cabinet, but if changes affect the functioning of government as well as the Parliament, questions will be raised. At one point, he wondered, “Are we in safe hands”.

Referring to the notification with regard to the cabinet reshuffle, he contended that all the important ministries had been given to non-elected persons, including five advisers and 17 special assistants, contrary to giving representation to elected people. And, then he asked, “Are we not moving towards presidential system.”

Citing Articles-91, 92 and 93, he said what makes up the federal cabinet is the federal minister and minister of state, who is to be member of the Parliament. He then noted that on the advice of the prime minister, the president appoints them. Likewise, Article-93 deals with an adviser, who can attend both Houses of the Parliament and answer questions but does not have the right to vote.

He pointed out that there was no mention of special assistant. He continued that rules of business allow the federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers and special assistants with regard to the federal cabinet meetings. However, Rabbani said that unlike the federal minister or minister of state, an adviser and special assistant are not administered oath, but when they would attend the cabinet meetings, there would be also classified information and details, which come under the Official Secret Act.

Senator Rabbani continued that when special assistants and advisers would not take oath, it would mean Article 92 would be redundant, whereas during the cabinet meetings, how could a non-elected person i.e. adviser Hafeez Shaikh, who is not member of the cabinet and did not take oath, would be privy to the defence budget, which could not be discussed in the Parliament and while he would be allowed to know allocations to be made for nuclear programme-related projects. “Are we in safe hands,” he asked.

He also asked how would the very adviser be privy to sensitive information like how more planes were to be bought or divisions to be raised. He continued there would be difficulties in practical terms. Hence, Rabbani said these five advisers and 17 special assistants would be without proper ministers and under the rules, the prime minister would be incharge of all of the ministries and divisions, allotted to them.

Similarly, he noted that as per the rules, how would the minister incharge be able to appear before the Senate and the National Assembly committees, whereas a piece of legislation or summary moved, had to be signed by the minister while these ministries and divisions were being headed by non-elected people.

“All this is worrisome for the Parliament. These un-elected persons can’t respond to calling attention notices, adjournment motions. Isn’t it a joke with the Parliament? They can’t take oath, therefore, can’t be accountable before a standing committee. The direction being given to the country is of an authoritarian rule, like that of Ayub era, wherein upon passage of a bill, the president could veto it. We are not ready to accept it. Masses have rendered struggle for parliamentary rule,” he noted.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz rose but offered no defence to reservations expressed by Raza Rabbani and only said that the verbatim of his observations would be sent to the Ministry of Law so that they could reply to the points raised by him here in the House.

Earlier, responding to a calling attention notice, moved by Rabbani, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said CPEC was the biggest ever opportunity for Pakistan and that it would not be reversed come what may what to talk of anyone casting an eye on it. Rabbani had drawn attention of the government towards reported re-allocation of Rs24 billion out of Rs27 billion under the head of special initiatives of CPEC to other programmes for PTI lawmakers. He feared that gradually, the government due to imperialist powers and their regional allies, as well as donor agencies like IMF, was gradually abandoning CPEC.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter of reported building of a firing range at the US embassy in Islamabad to the House standing committee concerned for deliberations and report.

The matter was raised by the PML-N Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum in the House and cited a website, which carried its construction design as well and its cost, to be built within the Diplomatic Enclave. He wanted the House should take notice of this, as it was also reported in the media as well.

The MQM-Pakistan Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh lamented that while Indian fishermen, who are captured, are treated well and given clothes as well, Pakistani fishermen, held in India, were not only treated badly but subjected to brutalities and even dead bodies have been received of some of them.

He wanted the foreign minister to take up this matter with Indian ambassador and summon him or raise this matter at international human right bodies.

Senator Mushahidullah spoke on fired employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation, who he said, had been staging protests outside the National Press Club since February this year, were now holding protest at D-Chowk. The chair referred their issue to the House committee on law and justice.

Earlier, the House had a bumpy start to its second sitting. The PPP Senator Sassui Palijo asked a supplementary question, alleging additional toll plazas had been built and more taxes were being collected. However, Federal Minister Murad Saeed denied it outright and said that since the PTI government was formed, no new toll plaza was built or additional tax being charged from motorists.

However, his remark that the reason of this agitation was that their fake accounts had been detected and looted money traced, led to exchange of hot words between the two. Senator Palijo then left the House in protest. Earlier, Azam Swati recommended to the Senate chairman to refer the issue of recent increases in medicine prices and appointment of a fake degree holder as chief executive officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to the committee concerned for report.

The chair accordingly referred both these issues to the House standing committee on health.

“My conscience does not allow me to defend a fake degree holder, who was made CEO of DRAP. It must be probed, who moved his summary and on his orders, he was given this key post,” the minister said.

Swati said he had asked the Prime Minister Office also about this matter.