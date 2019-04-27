close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

National Powerlifting from May 1

Sports

April 27, 2019

LAHORE: The 19th edition of National Men Powerlifting Championship will start on May 1, 2019 under the auspices of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation with the collaboration of Punjab Powerlifting Association at Punjab University ground.Competitions will be held in 59kg, 66kg, 74kg, 83kg, 93kg, 105kg, 120kg & over 120kg body weight categories. More than 80 male powerlifters from all leading teams including Police, Railways, Wapda, all provincial teams, Islamabad, AJ&K & Overseas Pakistanis will be in action during two-day mega event. The opening ceremony will be held on May 1 at 4:30pm and the closing ceremony will be held on May 2 at 8:00pm.

