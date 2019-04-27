Shayan (5-24) excels in friendly cricket

ISLAMABAD: Shayan Sheikh (5-24) helped Diamond Club humble visiting Muslim Gymkhana Lahore by 100 runs in a friendly 20 overs aside cricket match played at the Diamond Ground Friday.

Man of the Match Shayan spun the victory web with some exciting left arm spin bowling to skittle out visitors for just 87 in response to Diamonds 187 for 6 in 20 overs. Junaid Ali (3-8) also was outstanding for Diamond. Farhan Nazir (21) was the only notable run getter for visitors.

Earlier, Ishfaq Ali (70), Abdur Rehman (28) and Sajwal Riaz (22) played well to see Diamond hitting up a huge total. For Muslim Gymkhana, Farhan Naazir (2-37) and Habibullah (2-28) bowled well.