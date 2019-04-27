Inter-School Blind Cricket in progress

LAHORE: Another two matches were played in the 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019 on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Azad Kashmir School for the Blind (AKAB) AJK beat Rangers Special Children School Karachi by 10 wickets at Boranwala Cricket Ground, Faisalabad.AKAB AJK won the toss and put Rangers Special Children School Karachi to bat first. Karachi was bowled out on just 151 runs in 18th over. Jandal Khan was their top scorer with 85 runs. For AJK, Talha claimed 3 wickets and Ammar Bashir took 2 wickets.

In reply, AKAB AJK chased the target of 152 runs rapidly in just 8.2 overs without losing a wicket. Talha shined with the bat as well and made superb unbeaten 84 runs while the other opener Tehseen (B1) made 44 runs not out. Man of the Match award was given to Talha.

In the second match of the day, Govt Special Education School Peshawar beat Govt. Special Education Schools Lahore by 71 runs. Lahore won the toss and put Peshawar into bat. Peshawar posted huge total of 275 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Haseen Ullah 81 and Amir 59 was their best performer with the bat. For Lahore, Usman took 2 wickets for 42 runs and Rizwan also claimed 2 wickets for 45 runs. Lahore in reply made only 204 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Aftab Hussain 53 and Sanwal 48 showed some resistance from Lahore but fell well short of target. Ishtiaq Khan took 3 wickets. Haseen Ullah won the Man of the Match award.