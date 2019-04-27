close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
AFP
April 27, 2019

Montenegro ordered to play behind closed doors

Sports

AFP
April 27, 2019

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Friday ordered Montenegro to play their next home Euro 2020 qualifier behind closed doors as punishment for racist chants by supporters during last month’s game against England.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi were among the England players targeted by racist abuse by home fans during the 5-1 win in Podgorica on March 25.Sterling celebrated the visitors’ fifth goal by cupping his ears towards the crowd after a section of supporters were heard directing monkey chants towards England’s black players. The UEFA ruling means Montenegro will play their match against Kosovo on June 7 in an empty stadium.

England’s Football Association welcomed UEFA’s decision to sanction Montenegro and said it hopes the punishment “sends out a message that racism has no place in football or in wider society”.

