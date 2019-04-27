‘Man City, Liverpool have set new League standards’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City and Liverpool have raised the bar in what is required to win a Premier League title after a blockbuster campaign by both teams.

If both sides win their remaining three games, Liverpool would finish the campaign on 97 points — the third-highest tally in the Premier League era — and still fail to end their 29-year wait for an English top-flight title because City would have 98. It is a far cry from the 1996-97 campaign when Manchester United won the championship with just 75 points.

That means, according to Guardiola, that future champions will need to be aiming towards the magical century, which City achieved last season, to be assured of lifting the trophy. “The standards we created last year at Manchester City, people know that you have to be close to 100,” he told reporters on Friday. “Before it was 90. “This standard was last season, we helped Liverpool to achieve it this year and Liverpool helped us to keep going, so thanks to Liverpool we are competing. “Liverpool know that to win you have to make a lot of points. That’s what we communicate to anyone.

“Next season, Chelsea are getting better, Man United, Tottenham. At the end when you are 25 points above United, 22 points ahead of other ones, if they want to stay there you have to improve the standard. It was easier before, everyone can lose to anyone.”