Tanak takes control in Argentina rally

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, Argentina: Otto Tanak of Estonia took the early lead in the Argentina Rally and goes into the second day Friday with a narrow advantage over world champion Sebastian Ogier of France.

Toyota Yaris driver Tanak, who won the morning’s shakedown, was a convincing winner of Thursday evening’s special speed stage through 1.9 kilometres of rain-soaked streets in the host city Villa Carlos Paz.

Ogier, driving a CitroÃ«n C3, was 1.6sec further back in second place, 0.1sec clear of Kris Meeke’s Yaris. Andreas Mikkelsen was a further 0.3sec back in the leading Hyundai i20, a tenth clear of team-mate and championship leader Thierry Neuville.