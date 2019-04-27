Stacy, Hannah share lead at LA Open

LOS ANGELES: Stacy Lewis fired a six-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Hannah Green after the first round of the USLPGA Tour’s Los Angeles Open on Thursday.

The 34-year-old American birdied four of her last six holes in the bogey-free round at Wilshire Country Club. “I hit it good and putted well,” Lewis said. “That’s kind of the combination that’s been missing, is just putting both of them together. Finally did it on the same day.” The 12-time tour winner missed the cut last year in the inaugural event, shooting 75-73. Lewis didn’t like the course setup last year but says organizers have made some improvements. Her Australian compatriot Lee Min-jee Lee also went bogey free and was a stroke back. Canada’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay was just two strokes back of leaders after shooting a four-under 67.

Tanguay’s fellow Brooke Henderson, who won the Lotte Championship last week in Hawaii, was at 68 with Park In-bee, Feng Shanshan, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Isi Gabsa, Sarah Jane Smith, Jing Yan and Jasmine Suwannapura.