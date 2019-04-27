PVF to hold SA Games camp from May 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) becomes the first federation to approach Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to establish national camp starting from May 5 in Islamabad.

In a recent interview with The News, Director General PSB Arif Ibrahim invited all sports federations to organize their training camps at the available facilities for the forthcoming 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.

“Yes, we have received confirmation from the PVF to establish the national camp for the South Asian Games. Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman PVF has expressed his desire to establish the camp at the PSB Islamabad venue from May 5. All possible facilities are to be extended to the PVF,” PSB DG said. Leading Pakistani players picked from the recently concluded National Championship would be picked to train under the guidance of Iranian coach.

The PSB DG again extended offer to all federations to arrange their camps for the South Asian Games at the available facilities. ”I know well that training is must for athletes and as such we are ready to offer all kind of assistance to federations to hold their camps at the facilities coming under the PSB jurisdiction.”

The PSB would provide free accommodation and food facilities to the athletes and trainers. “All those federation athletes who are to participate in the Games would be accommodated. We would provide them with free boarding and food facilities as we have been doing in the past. I know well that players training is one of the most important aspect and we are ready to provide the available facilities to all drawn to compete against South Asian best,” PSB DG said.