Luus to lead SA against Pak women team

DURBAN: South Africa women will be without the services of their regular captain Dane van Niekerk for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Pakistan, as she continues to recover from a stress fracture of the right femur.

Van Niekerk had suffered the injury during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in February this year and Suné Luus, who had stepped in to lead the side for the remainder of that series, has been named captain for the games against Pakistan as well.

The elevation to the captaincy, albeit in a temporary capacity, marked an interesting few months for Luus: she was dropped for the series against Sri Lanka, before being included in place of the injured Chloe Tryon, and then went on to lead the side when van Niekerk picked up her injury. Luus, a legspin-bowling allrounder, took a match-defining 4 for 30 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, which helped her side sweep the series 3-0.

Two other senior players were recalled after regaining full fitness. Vice-captain Tryon has recovered from a groin injury, while Lizelle Lee was picked after meeting the team’s fitness standards. Fitness concerns had resulted in her withdrawal from the series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa women’s ODI team: Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Lizelle Lee (wk), Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Zintle Mali, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk).

South Africa women’s T20I team: Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Moseline Daniels, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk).