Sat Apr 27, 2019
AFP
April 27, 2019

Two dead in Morocco air force chopper crash

World

AFP
April 27, 2019

RABAT: A Moroccan air force helicopter crashed Friday in the disputed Western Sahara, killing two crew members, state news agency MAP reported. One other person on board was lightly injured in the crash, a military source told MAP, adding that a “technical investigation” had been launched to determine the cause of the incident near the settlement of Tichla. The Moroccan military has a heavy presence in the swathes of Western Sahara it controls. It maintains that Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony under its control, is an integral part of its territory.

