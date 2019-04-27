Iran says prisoner swap offer only for US not the UK

Tehran: A prisoner swap offered by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is only for the United States and would not involve Britain, the foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying Friday. “The offer does not concern the Britons,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks published by the semi-official ISNA news agency. “It is only related to Iranian and American prisoners,” he said. On Wednesday, Zarif proposed that Iranians jailed in the United States or held in other countries on extradition requests issued by the Americans could be swapped for foreigners imprisoned in Iran. “I put this offer on the table publicly now: exchange them, all these people that are in prison inside the United States, on extradition request from the United States, we believe the charges against them are phoney,” Zarif said at the Asia Society in New York. “The United States believes the charges against these people in Iran are phoney... let’s have an exchange,” Zarif said as he participated in a UN session. Zarif specifically mentioned the case of Negar Ghodskani, an Iranian woman who was arrested by Australia in 2017 and separated from her newborn child as the United States asks for her extradition.