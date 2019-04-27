Lankan police chief resigns over bombings

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country’s president said Friday. “The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I’ll nominate a new IGP soon,” President Sirisena told reporters. Sirisena’s nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council. The resignation comes after the country’s defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.