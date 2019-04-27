close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 27, 2019

Radical leader killed in suicide attack

World

AFP
April 27, 2019

COLOMBO: An extremist leader at the heart of Sri Lanka's Easter suicide bombings died in the attacks, the country's president said Friday as security forces guarded mosques for weekly prayers amid fears of reprisal strikes.

While security forces stepped up a hunt for followers of the Islamic State group, Sri Lanka's police chief resigned over the intelligence failures exposed by the attacks on three churches and three hotels which left 253 dead.

The government also revealed that the attacks could see tourist arrivals drop by up to 30 percent, with losses of $1.5 billion this year in critical tourism revenues.

President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters that Zahran Hashim, head of a local extremist group, was one of two attackers killed at one of the Colombo luxury hotels hit on Sunday. "What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," he said.

"What intelligence agencies have told me is that Zahran was killed during the Shangri-La attack," President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters, referring to Zahran Hashim, leader of a local extremist group.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World