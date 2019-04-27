Sri Lanka’s Muslims hold prayers amid tight security

COLOMBO: Armed police and sniffer dogs guarded mosques in Sri Lanka as Muslims trickled to Friday prayers, with many staying away over fears of revenge attacks after the island’s Easter suicide blasts.

Some mosques cancelled prayers, and Sri Lanka’s Muslim affairs minister called on Muslims to pray at home instead, in solidarity with churches that have closed over security fears. Other Muslims have expressed fears that they could be targeted by Islamist hardliners, after the community’s religious leadership said the attackers would not be buried at mosques in the country. Among mosques that did hold prayers on Friday in the capital Colombo, attendance was thin, with some worshippers saying they wanted to stand up to extremists.

"We are sending a message to extremists that we will not be scared or deterred," said Reyyaz Salley, chairman of the Dawatagaha Jumma mosque. "But the main reason we are here is because we want to say a special prayer for the victims of the church bombings," he added. At least 253 people died when attackers blew themselves up at three churches and three hotels Sunday in coordinated blasts that officials blame on local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath. The Islamic State group has claimed the attacks. The bombings have been condemned by leaders of Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority but some in the community still fear a backlash from other religious groups.