close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
April 27, 2019

National Men’s Powerlifting Championship from May 1

Sports

P
PPI
April 27, 2019

KARACHI:The 19th edition of National Men’s Power-lifting Championship will be held on May 1 and 2 at Punjab University Ground in Lahore. More than 80 power-lifters representing Police, Railways, WAPDA, provinces, Islamabad, AJK and overseas Pakistanis will be seen in action during the event. The power-lifters will be seen competing in 59 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg and over 120 kg categories.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports