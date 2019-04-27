National Men’s Powerlifting Championship from May 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI:The 19th edition of National Men’s Power-lifting Championship will be held on May 1 and 2 at Punjab University Ground in Lahore. More than 80 power-lifters representing Police, Railways, WAPDA, provinces, Islamabad, AJK and overseas Pakistanis will be seen in action during the event. The power-lifters will be seen competing in 59 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg and over 120 kg categories.
KARACHI:The 19th edition of National Men’s Power-lifting Championship will be held on May 1 and 2 at Punjab University Ground in Lahore. More than 80 power-lifters representing Police, Railways, WAPDA, provinces, Islamabad, AJK and overseas Pakistanis will be seen in action during the event. The power-lifters will be seen competing in 59 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg and over 120 kg categories.