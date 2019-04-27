National Men’s Powerlifting Championship from May 1

KARACHI:The 19th edition of National Men’s Power-lifting Championship will be held on May 1 and 2 at Punjab University Ground in Lahore. More than 80 power-lifters representing Police, Railways, WAPDA, provinces, Islamabad, AJK and overseas Pakistanis will be seen in action during the event. The power-lifters will be seen competing in 59 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg and over 120 kg categories.