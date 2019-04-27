Zarak Jehan becomes BSA patron

KARACHI: Legendary squash player Zarak Jehan Khan has been elected as Patron of Blaochistan Squash Association (BSA). The elections of the association for 2019-22 were held in Quetta the other day.

Sher Ali Kakar was elected as the chairman, Qaseem Khan Kakar as president, Imran Hussain Hazara as general secretary, Humayun Khan Khilji as senior vice president, Asghar Foladi as finance secretary, and Abdul Khaliq as joint secretary. Suleman Tahir, Obaidullah Alkozai, Ejaz Hussain, and Ali Batur were elected as vice presidents.