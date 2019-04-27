close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Zarak Jehan becomes BSA patron

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

KARACHI: Legendary squash player Zarak Jehan Khan has been elected as Patron of Blaochistan Squash Association (BSA). The elections of the association for 2019-22 were held in Quetta the other day.

Sher Ali Kakar was elected as the chairman, Qaseem Khan Kakar as president, Imran Hussain Hazara as general secretary, Humayun Khan Khilji as senior vice president, Asghar Foladi as finance secretary, and Abdul Khaliq as joint secretary. Suleman Tahir, Obaidullah Alkozai, Ejaz Hussain, and Ali Batur were elected as vice presidents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports