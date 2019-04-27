Uzbekistan matches schedule announced

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has released the schedule of visiting Uzbekistan hockey team who reach Pakistan on Saturday (today).

The Uzbek team is undertaking a training tour of Pakistan till May 10 and will play a series of matches against PHF Development Squad and other local teams. Muhammad Yaqoob has been appointed as the liaison.

The Uzbek team has requested PHF to increase its matches in Pakistan as it wants to play maximum number of matches before appearing in Hockey Series Open (HSO) in India, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Informed sources said that Uzbekistan would play four against Pakistan Development Squad and some against other teams.

Schedule: April 29, Uzbekistan vs Tariq Academy at Hockey Stadium Johar Town, Lahore

April 30, Uzbekistan Vs PHF Development Squad, at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore

May 2, Uzbekistan vs Combined Hockey Academies

May 3, Uzbekistan Vs Development Squad

May 4, Uzbekistan Vs Punjab at National Hockey Stadium

May 6, Uzbekistan Vs Development Squad at National Hockey Stadium

May 7, Uzbekistan Vs Development Squad at National Hockey Stadium.