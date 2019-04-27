close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

Aleem Dar among umpires to serve at World Cup

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Aleem Dar is among the 16 umpires for the league phase of the World Cup announced by the the International Cricket Council on Friday.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson

ICC has also announced six match referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson. The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

