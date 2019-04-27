Foakes replaces Billings in England’s ODI squad

LONDON: Ben Foakes could be in line for an ODI and T20I debut for England’s one-off ODI against Ireland and their T20I versus Pakistan in early May.

Foakes replaces fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, who dislocated his shoulder in the field yesterday for his county side Kent in a 50-over clash against Glamorgan in Cardiff. ODI regulars who are more than capable of keeping wicket, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, have been rested for both fixtures.

Whilst Billings was left out of England’s provisional ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad, his injury means that should one of Buttler or Bairstow sustain an injury during the tournament, Foakes would be the likely replacement.

England play Ireland in Malahide on May 3 before their attentions turn to a T20I and five-match ODI series against Pakistan ahead of next month’s World Cup. Should Foakes play, it will be his first white-ball appearance for England.

Foakes made his Test debut for England in Sri Lanka late last year and impressed, scoring a century on debut. His recent 50-over form has been good for Surrey, hitting 64, 82 and 71 in his last three white-ball outings for the county.