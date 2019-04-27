CAA fined by PCB, Navy reach semis

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday fined Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Rs100,000 for fielding an ineligible player Gohar Ali, who has been banned from participating in all PCB or city-district cricket association-organised events for two years.

“The CAA fielded Gohar Ali in their nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Navy in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II opener at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi from 14-16 April,” PCB said in a press release.

“Navy had lodged a protest, complaining breach of 2 (a) of the PCB playing conditions and rules for domestic tournaments, which reads: ‘A player shall be bona fide employee of such department/service organization or, if contracted, must have minimum one-year contract or seasonal contract i.e. 1 October 2017 to 30 April 2018. Such player shall not be the employee of any other organization whether playing in domestic cricket or not.”

The decision against CAA and Gohar Ali was announced on Friday following a detailed inquiry in which it was proven that the player had accepted a CAA contract despite being a full-time employee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

“The PCB decision also means the nine points which CAA had gained have been awarded to Navy as per 5 (b) of the PCB playing conditions and Rules for Domestic Tournaments, which reads: ‘The team for which a player is in (a) above has played will be declared loser and full match points will be awarded to the opponent. The defaulter team will be allowed to play the remaining pool matches but would not be allowed to play in the next round/semi-final/final, even though it wins all remaining pool matches of the tournament.”

Navy and CAA finished their group in Patron’s Trophy with 18 points each but with these nine points Navy made it to the semi-finals. Navy will now face State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will lock horns with Sabir’s Poultry in the semi-finals, which will be held at the Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, and Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, respectively, from April 28-30.