Five die in Ukraine blast

KIEV: Five people have died and 12 are missing following a coal mine blast in a separatist eastern region of Ukraine, news agencies reported on Friday. The gas blast ripped through the mine in Yurievka village in the self-proclaimed republic of Lugansk, which broke away from Kiev in 2014 and is run by Moscow-backed rebels. "Rescuers recovered the body of a fifth miner," Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the unrecognised republic, said on Twitter.
