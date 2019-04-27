Talking peace

We have new signs of hope that Afghanistan may find something resembling peace. After a flurry of violence which took over 530 lives in the first four months of this year, with most of the deaths caused by Nato and Afghan military strikes rather than Taliban attacks, the Taliban have indicated they may be willing to resume talks with the US. The Afghan government has also called for peace and dialogue, even though the Taliban have made no suggestion that the Ashraf Ghani government be included in the peace process. In this context, the statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan supports an independent Afghan effort to move towards peace, and does not wish to intervene in any way but will support all attempts at dialogue, is encouraged. A few weeks ago, a statement by PM Imran had angered President Ghani and led to him once more attacking Pakistan for meddling in its affairs.

There should of course be no meddling, from either side of the border. The two neighbouring countries need to combine commitment and will if they are to battle their common enemy of terrorism. Pakistan has remained engaged in the region for over 40 years. This involvement cannot suddenly end and indeed Islamabad has been facilitating US talks with the Taliban. It is however important that Pakistan be allowed to make its own choices and move in its own selected direction. In this context, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments are welcome. More than anything else, what is required is peace and stability in what has been a troubled territorial area for decades. All stakeholders, including Pakistan, the US, the elected Afghan government and the Taliban need to play a role in this. Only if they work together can there be a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan and an end to the periodic violence its people have faced. Without this, there can be no hope of progress.

While Pakistan has been a part of the Afghan peace process for a very long time, and violence in Afghanistan has greatly affected the country, it must now follow Imran Khan’s decision and remain away from any direct intervention. There should be no suggestion that Pakistan is taking sides or bolstering specific forces. Afghanistan needs to chalk out its own future. The two countries can however step up their cooperation on security, cutting down on militant attacks and by building peace between them also bring much-needed calm to the region. This would allow all foreign elements to move away and by doing so help eradicate the bloodshed that has stalked Afghanistan and left deep stains on its soil.