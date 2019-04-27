Language, please

One is thoroughly dismayed by the choice of words and the quality of language being used by our parliamentarians both within the National Assembly and outside of it in public meetings. Historically speaking, the PTI must share the maximum blame for starting and popularising the use of uncivil language during its ‘dharma’ of 2014. PM Imran Khan must be made to realise the contradictions in his words and actions. If he were to sincerely implement his idea of Madina State, then his actions, choice of words and overall language ought to demonstrate that he means what he says. Sadly, his personal arrogance instead of humility is counter to his words. In his most recent public meeting in Wana, he addressed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as ‘Sahiba’. This was a reaction to Bilawal’s speech in the NA. One had hoped that, instead of reacting, he would respond to the issues raised.

Calling Bilawal ‘Sahiba’ was a derogatory remark against women. PTI supporters are untiringly but unsuccessfully trying to convince the people of Pakistan that it was a slip of the tongue – which it wasn’t. The PTI ‘mantra’ of labelling all its political opponents as ‘chor and daku’ has lost its popular appeal. For this, the PTI is itself to blame. Had PM IK allowed the due process of accountability to take its own transparent course, and NAB to demonstrate its independence, by now there might have been some concrete credible results emanating from the accountability process. By engaging in a war of words, PM IK has made the process of accountability questionable. The war of words and the associated language used, in fact, is a disservice to our democratic institutions. It is an invitation for intervention to those who have never accepted the supremacy of democracy.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore