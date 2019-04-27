Price of popularity

The popularity graph of a ruling political party inclines or declines mainly on one or two factors peculiar to the expectations of the people of that country. In Pakistan, the prices of food and other necessary items are the litmus test of the popularity of a government. The government of Ayub Khan was toppled when the price of sugar shot up suddenly.

The PTI is contemplating many long-term welfare schemes for changed Pakistan. However, the recent monumental rise in the prices of commodities and further increase anticipated in Ramazan will be the most crucial variable in determining the popularity level of the government. Hopefully, the PTI government is aware of the repercussions of any lapses on this account.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston