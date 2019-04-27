Loans from China

China has so far extended $5 billion as loan under the CPEC project, on an average interest of 2.29 percent for 25 years period with a grace period of seven years and one billion dollars as grant, as per a report presented to a Senate committee. The Kenya government took a loan from China its railways. As per reports in the media, China will take over the Mombasa Port if the government of Kenya can’t pay back the loan.

The question is: will Pakistan too see such a situation in the future because China has also granted us money for CPEC?

Ahsan ul Haq

Karachi