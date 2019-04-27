Ensuring justice

Nashwa lost her life at a private hospital in Karachi due to maladministration. A patient of diarrhoea who should have been cured and sent back home healthy fell victim to so-called ‘health practitioners’. Thousands of parents put their loved ones in the hands of doctors every day, hoping to receive expert care and treatment. For this basic expectation, they are made to suffer horrific, often tragic, consequences.

Asmat, 26 years old, from Ibrahim Hyderi in Karachi, visited the Sindh Government Hospital in Korangi for treatment of a toothache. Some hours later, news reached her family that she was in a critical condition. But this time it was not medical negligence or carelessness of the staff; she was drugged by the doctor treating her and three male staff members sexually assaulted and then murdered her. The doctor managed to flee; the three other men have been hunted down by law enforcers. What was her mistake? Was it that she went to a government hospital? If it was this then what would have been the case in a private hospital? In the absence of strong laws to counter the deluge of malpractice and violence against women, the duty falls on the media to apply pressure for the perpetrators to be held accountable for such cases. But how many cases can the press cover? For every case that receives media’s attention, there are dozens which go unaccounted for. To tackle this problem and to prevent such cases, strict action should be taken against those who commit such crimes.

Makhdoom Mohammad Shozab

Hasanabdal