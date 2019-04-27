Grown-up politics

This refers to the tweet by Mian Shabaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, condemning the misogynist and sexist remarks used by PM Imran Khan against Bilawal Bhutto. In his tweet, Shabaz Sharif expressed his bafflement, saying: “this is beyond words. It’s shameful;. Unforthcoming. Reprehensible. The selected PM is clearly unfit for the job. Sad day for Pakistan.” Hats off to Mian Sahib for leader denouncing the remarks of the leader of the house against the parliamentary leader of the third largest party in the National Assembly. One would, though, like to ask him where he was when worse treatment was meted out to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They say it’s never too late. So it is a good sign that finally our political leadership is getting mature and has started behaving maturely. We hope that in future our political leadership will be extra careful while addressing their fellow political leaders and workers. The PM must show the courage to come out with an unconditional apology to Bilawal Bhutto. That would make him taller in the eyes of not only his countrypeople but all over the world as well.

Aaamir Aqil

Lahore