NA Speaker constitutes MPs’ body on national security

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday constituted Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss issues relating to National Security of urgent nature.

Asad Qaisar will head the Parliamentary Committee on the National Security and would be comprised of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed , Opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Magsi, Akhter Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Shah Zain Bugti, Amir Haider Hoti, Senators Mushahid Ullah, Sherry Rehman, M Ali Khan Saif, Hasil Bizenjo, Ghafoor Haideri, M Usman Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Muzafar Hussain Shah, Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Aurangzeb Khan.