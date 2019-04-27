Bait Ul Sukoon serving humanity

Karachi: Dr. Jawaid Mallick, Medical Director, Bait Ul Sukoon, has said that the hospital has provided treatment to 22,021 in-house patients and 84,190 OPD cases. Around 20,122 patients received chemotherapy, over 4,527 radiotherapy and over 3,708 underwent life saving surgeries.

Bait Ul Sukoon Cancer Hospital successfully provided treatment to 17,620 cancer patients entirely free of cost since its inception while the expenses per patient were around one million to two million rupees. It was established in 1999 as a hospice.

Bait Ul Sukoon provides tertiary and palliative care to all cancer patients while chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, symptomatic and supportive management, pain management, investigative procedures, blood transfusion, follow up care, boarding and lodging all are part of the patient welfare provided by the hospital.

He said that the budget requirement for fiscal year 2019-20 has been increased to meet its running expenses. Hospital needs Rs. 150 million during this period in order to provide healthcare facilities to non-affording patients. He said that Bait-ul-Sukoon is entirely a charitable hospital, at Block 3, KCHS near the Hill Park Karachi and has the capacity to treat 50 patients at a time at its three fully equipped floors.

Dr. Jawaid said that a team of independent chartered accountants of Ford Rhodes, Sidat Hyder & Co audits the accounts of the institution and the board of trustees maintains transparent governance in hospital operations.

He appealed philanthropists and general public to come forward and join hands for this noble cause by donating generously to help the deserving receive life-saving treatment which costs about one million to two million rupees.