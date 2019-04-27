‘Punjab govt bringing changes to syllabus’

OKARA: Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Ras has said that the government is bringing changes to the syllabus.

Inaugurating solar panels at Government Girls Primary School at village 30/4L, the minister said DC Maryam Khan had accomplished exemplary projects without asking for government funds, with the help of philanthropist of the district. The solar panels were one of them. He told that the DC had provided solar energy to all schools in the district free-of-cost. He praised the position of Okara in the field of education in which the Okara District stood first. It showed the hard work of teacher and students.

Shields were awarded to the DC and the DEO Education. Later, the provincial minister visited the DHQ hospital and viewed the condition of the gynae ward which was constructed with the help of philanthropists. The minister also visited the Shelter home and felicitated the DC for raising such an excellent building to facilitate the poor and passengers.