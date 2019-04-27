No chance of Ramazan moon sighting on 5th

ISLAMABAD: If the Pakistan Meteorological Department is to be believed, then the moon of Ramazan is unlikely to be sighted on May 5 evening. In this light, the Islamic month of fasting will begin on May 7.

The weather is expected to be fair and partly cloudy in most parts of the country in the day, said Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui, director at the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre.

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on May 5 to gather evidence from across the country about the sighting of the crescent before announcing the start of Ramazan. It will be assisted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

According to the PMD official, the moon of Ramazan 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 03:45 PST on May 5. “According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of the sighting of the new moon of Ramazan 1440 AH on the evening of May 5 i.e. on 29th of Shaban 1440 AH,” he said.