Model Courts disposed of 2,216 cases in April

RAWALPINDI: The 116 Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 2216 cases including recording statements of 9306 witnesses since April 1.

According to a handout issued here, the Model Courts on Friday also disposed of 22 cases of murder and 53 of narcotics while statements of 323 witnesses were also recorded. The Courts also imposed fine of Rs1572,800 on several accused on April 26.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said that to decide pending cases on priority, modern technique of proceedings have been adopted to decide old cases of murder and narcotics, adding the performance of model courts were being assessed on daily basis.