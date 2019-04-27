Vice chief confers military awards upon Navy officers

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat conferred military awards on Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/POs and sailors during an impressive investiture ceremony held at Islamabad.

The recipients of Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military) were Commodore Junaid Ali Bahadur, Commodore Arshad Mahmood T Bt & Bar, Commodore Asif Imran, Commodore Muhammad Ali, Commodore Dr Mohammad Junaid Khan, Commodore Junaid Mahfooz, Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid, Commodore Jawad Ahmed, Commodore Abdul Munib, Commodore Mujtaba Saeed, Commodore Arif Saeed, Commodore Faisal Amin, Commodore Faiq Hussain, Commodore Muhammad Shahzad Yussouf, Commodore Shoukat Ali, Commodore Waqar Ahmed Khan.

The recipients of Tamgha-I-Imtiaz (Military) were Captain Muhammad Taimoor Saleh PN, Commander Salman Ahmed Khan PN, Commander Shahid Mahmood PN, Commander Adnan Laghari PN, Commander Atif Sultan PN, Commander Mudasir Javaid PN, Commander Khawar Ali Khan PN, Commander Arshad Niaz PN, Commander Waseem Munawar PN, Commander Shahzada Khurram Munir PN, Commander Farah Sadia PN, Commander Nisar Ahmad PN, Lt Commander Syed Usman Ali Shah PN, Lt Commander Muhammad Tahir PN,

Lt Commander Ali Bin Tariq PN, Lt Commander Umar Hassan PN. The recipients of Tamgha-I-Basalat (Military) were Lt Arsalan Pervez PN, Muhammad Arif (Shaheed) UWT-I, Hafiz Wazir Ahmed (Shaheed) MEM(L)-I, Muhammad Israr CDT-I, Shahid Hameed Khan (Shaheed) CT-I.

As many 9 awards of TK(M)-I, 02 awards of TK(M)-II and 17 awards of TK(M)-III have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors respectively. Letters of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff have also been awarded to 34 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officer, Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians. The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired officers of the Armed Forces and families of the awardees.