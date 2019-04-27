Police clueless about kidnapped FBR official, three others

TANK: No clue to a senior Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official and his three relatives who were kidnapped a day earlier at gunpoint, were found, sources said on Friday.

Riaz Khan, an FBR additional commissioner, and his three relatives were kidnapped on Thursday from their residence in Murtaza, a small town in the limits of the Gomal Bazar Police Station.

The kidnapping took place exactly one day after the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the merged tribal district of South Waziristan. The sources said Regional Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan, Feroz Shah, held a meeting with the senior military officers, District Police Officer Arif Shah, DPO of South Waziristan, Attaullah Wazir and other civil administration officials.

It was learnt that RPO later visited the area where the crime took place. A search operation was launched in the Murtaza area and the surroundings. The area lies on the boundary with the South Waziristan tribal district.

The area was hit by militancy and other sabotage activities, including attacks on the law-enforcement agencies and soldiers in the past. It was being feared that the FBR official and his relatives may have been shifted to neighbouring South Waziristan.