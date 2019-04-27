Propaganda against polio: EPI reschedules outreach vaccination programme for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Cell has rescheduled the first phase of extensive outreach vaccination drive due to recent baseless propaganda that has damaged ongoing polio campaign in KP and merged districts. The reschedule decision was made at a meeting attended by Programme Manager Dr Sahibzada M. Khalid and humanitarian partners, said a press release.

It was taken due to fear that the prevailing public sentiments against vaccination drives may jeopardise the first phase of the programme that was previously scheduled to start on April 26.

The programme will not kick off on Monday next week, April 29, for which all arrangements have already been finalised. It was decided that apart from areas with the EPI centres, the hard-to-access far-flung areas with no EPI centres would be accessed during the programme. The 12 days an extensive outreach vaccination programme shall be conducted in the catchment areas of EPI centres and far-flung areas will be covered thereafter for five days (dates for the areas of number EPI centres will be communicated later).

It was also decided that the stock of all vaccines would be calculated. In case of any shortage, the vaccines could be collected from stores of merged areas directorate. The store will be opened on Saturday for collection of vaccine.

BARA: Locals on Friday called for launching awareness programmes in Khyber tribal district to counter the recent propaganda against anti-polio vaccination.Of late, propaganda on social media in Peshawar and other districts adversely affected the anti-polio campaign.

An official of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Daud Afridi also said he refusal cases were increasing day by day. A local resident, Safdar Afridi, said: “The EPI officials did not arrange any awareness programme in the region.”He said that polio drops were not harmful but some elements had created mistrust about the initiative. “At least 76 cases appeared in Khyber district in 2014 and 56 cases emerged in Akakhel when the militancy was at its peak in the area,” he added.

Another tribesman, Ismail Afridi, said the tribal people had been suffering from various diseases, including Leishmania, malaria, and others but the government did not pay attention to those diseases.

He said the government had spent millions of rupees on polio drive but the officials did not arrange polio awareness programme in the areas.He said recently an incident happened in Peshawar and other districts, due to which hundreds of families in tribal district refused the vaccination and there were no awareness programmes to deal with the issue.