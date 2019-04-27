Repatriation of 2,107 prisoners expected from Saudi Arabia in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the repatriation of 2107 Pakistani prisoners, detained in Saudi Arabia’s jail, were expected by the mid of Ramazan.

He said this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in the National Assembly seeking details about steps of the government for release of thousands of Pakistanis abroad in jails allegedly involved in different crimes.

The minister said the issue of Pakistanis, detained in various jails of Saudi Arabia was taken up during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to Pakistan. He said 2107 Pakistani prisoners would be repatriated, hopefully, in the mid of the holy month of Ramazan. He said ministries of foreign affairs and overseas Pakistanis were working on a mechanism for release of thousands of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails abroad.