Small uplift schemes for 150 NA constituencies approved

ISLAMABAD: Amid unwillingness from Cabinet Division to undertake discretionary funding scheme of Rs24 billion for parliamentarians, the steering committee under chairmanship of PM’s special aide Naeemul Haq has approved small schemes of about 150 constituencies of National Assembly and forwarded to respective provinces for execution under supervision of Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

However, some good development occurred during the proceedings of the last steering committee meeting held this week as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan opposed moves for not giving funds to the constituencies where opposition members got elected during the last general elections.

He stated during the steering committee meeting that there could be no justification topenalise those voters who had voted in favour of the opponent political parties of PTI. He had also stated that elections could not be managed with doling out of money for execution of development schemes. He proposed to give share in funding to opposition parliamentarians as well. On other hand, in order to ensure monitoring of the schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme known as SAP, Punjab has proposed that funds should be allocated for provision of human resource at district/division level.

Under the changed guidelines, now 15 residents of constituency would have to give application with their signature to include schemes such as provision of gas, electricity, water and others.

Official documents as well as background discussions with top officials disclosed that the Cabinet Division was not showing too much enthusiasm to undertake discretionary funding scheme and they asked the government to shift its responsibility on shoulders of Planning Ministry or Finance Ministry. Before enactment of 18th Amendment, the Ministry of Local Government was responsible for executing such schemes. Then the programme was shifted under the domain of the Cabinet Division. In the wake of increasing fears of NAB and others, the bureaucrats are showing reluctance to become part of any controversial schemes so they are shifting the bucks from one to another shoulders.

According to summary approved by the Federal Cabinet under chairmanship of PM Imran Khan stating that the government launched Pak MDGs Community Development Programme in financial year 2014-15 and 2015-16. Then a programme namely Prime Minister’s SDGs Achievement Programme for 2016-17 and 2017-18 was approved by the cabinet through targeted interventions. This programme was supervised by a steering committee under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Only Punjab had agreed to contribute 50 percent of the cost of scheme (during the tenure of PML-N led regime. While in Punjab, except for electrification and provision of gas, other projects were executed by the respective provincial departments. In case of other three provinces, schemes approved under this programme were executed directly by various federal agencies. A total amount of Rs75.137 billion was released during these two fiscal years of 2016-17 and 2017-18 to various federal agencies and Punjab government. An allocation of Rs5 billion was made initially for the current fiscal year for the programme which has since been withdrawn by the Planning Commission as per revised PSDP 2018-19.

The Cabinet Division summary further states that in order to ensure transparency, accountability and preclude the chances of financial indiscipline, it was envisaged in the programme that third party audit would be conducted. However, no audit was carried out. Lately, on the request of Cabinet Division, made in August 2018, Auditor General of Pakistan initiated special audit of the programme.

The Planning Commission has formulated a concept paper for launch of similar programme titled SDGs Achievement Programme and shared with the Cabinet Division. The summary further states that it is important to undertake that the common perception regarding the last two earlier programmes was that because of small size of schemes undertaken through this programme and their wide range geographical spread they could not be adequately monitored and did not have significant social and economic impact. “Besides this, there was also the issue of overlap with certain components of the federal PSDP as well as the Provincial Annual Development Programmes”, the official summary added. The summary stated that the Ministry of Planning approved an allocation of Rs24 billion through adjustment in revised PSDP 2018-19 in respect of schemes titled SAP. The approved funds of Rs24 billion will be surrendered in favour of Cabinet Division’s Development Grant No.108.

Accordingly, the Division may be allowed to obtain Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of the above funds. Moreover, token supplementary grant of Rs1,000 so as to make the scheme budgeted in revised PSDP 2018-19 operational. This scribe sent out question to Chairman of the Steering Committee Naeemul Haq but got no response till filing of this story.