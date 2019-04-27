Federal education minister visits Zindagi Trust school

ISLAMABAD: This photograph, in which the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood can be seen watching young school girls learning the violin, may seem like an elite private school but it's actually Sindh's Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government School adopted by the Zindagi Trust.

The minister remarked: “It is difficult to believe that government schools, which are generally in poor shape, can be offering chess, art, sports, mind sports, life skills education and especially music.” Zindagi trust is not only turning around government schools but is also impacting the larger system. When Zindagi Trust introduced Aahung's life skills based education curriculum in 2011 at their government school, to protect children against sexual abuse, the main objective was to make it a part of the government curriculum and this was achieved in 2018 when the Sindh government adopted the same curriculum and incorporated it into their textbooks. The Balochistan government had also started the same process for incorporation.

According to a press release, in Friday’s visit, Shafqat Mehmood appreciated how Zindagi Trust has transformed government schools and government teachers and also discussed how this can be replicated across government schools in Pakistan. The minister showed interest in post-service training of the large government school teacher workforce and was pleased to learn about Zindagi Trust's model of teacher coaching and capacity building through an in-house teacher professional development team at each of their schools.