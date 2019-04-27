close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 27, 2019

NAB submits report on Asad Munir’s suicide

Top Story

A
APP
April 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) on Friday submitted a sealed inquiry report to the Supreme Court (SC) on Asad Munir's suicide. Asad Munir passed away on March 15 and left behind a suicide note regarding alleged disrespectful treatment meted out by the NAB. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, had taken notice of the suicide note left behind by the former CDA official and sought a reply from NAB in this regard.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story