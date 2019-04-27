NAB submits report on Asad Munir’s suicide

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) on Friday submitted a sealed inquiry report to the Supreme Court (SC) on Asad Munir's suicide. Asad Munir passed away on March 15 and left behind a suicide note regarding alleged disrespectful treatment meted out by the NAB. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa, had taken notice of the suicide note left behind by the former CDA official and sought a reply from NAB in this regard.