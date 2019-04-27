Rangers arrest eight more suspects

Paramilitary soldiers claimed arresting eight suspects, including Lyari gangsters, in raids in the city on Friday.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said notorious criminal Shahid Iqbal, associated with the Lyari gang war’s Aziz Baloch group, was arrested in the Kalri area on charges of involvement in a number of extortion cases.

In raids carried out raids in Awami Colony, Frere, Ferozeabad and Garden areas, paramilitary soldiers arrested six men, Qaiser Khan, Muhammad Yasir Khan Nabil Shah, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Zafar and Irfan, for their alleged involvement in a number of street crime and other robbery cases in different parts of the city.

In Korangi, Mumtaz Ali Siddiqui, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, was apprehended on charges working as a facilitator of criminals.

Heroin seized

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs foiled a smuggling bid at the General Post Office. The spokesman for the customs said that the staff deployed at the General Post Office on I I Chundrigar Road, while inspecting parcels for foreign destinations, had doubts about a packet.

They opened the parcel, which was in the name of Farmanullah, a resident of Mehmoodabad, Peshawar, and bound for one Jude Williams in Spain, and found 700 grams of light brown heroin. The heroin was concealed in two flowerpots.