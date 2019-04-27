close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

MQM moves court against issuance of domiciles to non-residents of Karachi

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

The Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) on Friday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against issuance of domiciles to non-residents of Karachi and sought formulation of policy in regards to issuance of domiciles.

MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan submitted that non-residents of the city were being issued domiciles by the government which would deprive the Karachiites from government employments.

He said domiciles and PRCs should not be issued to non-residents as it was the right of the resident of the city to apply for government jobs. He said it was the duty of the government to ensure transparency and merit in the government employment, and asked the court to direct the government to ensure that domiciles should not be issued to any non-residents.

