Mayor urges SSWMB to lift garbage before rainy season begins

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said storm-water drains can not be cleaned completely till the removal of all garbage in the city by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

He said this while inspecting different construction projects in District Central on Friday, before his visit to the Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD). He said upcoming rainy season could be disastrous for the city. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was cleaning 40 major drains in the city but the situation remained the same due to garbage and dumping of it in these drains again.

Akhtar demanded the SSWMB to remove all the garbage generated in the city at its earliest so the drains could be cleaned completely. Regarding the ongoing construction work of the KMC, he said that they were constructing several roads after laying down proper water and sewerage system to eliminate overflow of gutter in the future.

During his visit to the KIKD, the mayor said Karachiites were not getting better health care facilities because of wrong government policies. “We have asked the haves of the city to come forward and help them (the KIKD) improve the situation of the government hospitals.” He said the KIKD was also established with the cooperation of philanthropists, where over 75 patients receive dialysis and free of charge treatment on a daily basis.