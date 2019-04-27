Another hospital staffer remanded

A judicial magistrate on Friday remanded another staffer of the Darul Sehat Hospital in police custody for interrogation regarding the death of an infant, Nashwa, over alleged wrong medical treatment.

Police presented Waleedur Rehman, said to be the security and transport incharge at the Darul Sehat Hospital, before a District East judicial magistrate, Ali Muhammad Dall. The investigation officer (IO) said the suspect had been nominated in the case by the infant’s father, Qaiser Ali.

Three hospital employees, including nursing incharge Atif Javed, admin officer Ahmed Shehzad and technician Agha Moiz, are already in the custody of the police while a nurse, Sobia, has been sent to jail on judicial remand. The doctor, Atiya, who was treating the infant is absconding as yet.

They were booked on the complaint of the child’s father as he claimed that due to their mishandling of the case, his daughter was paralysed and later died during treatment at another hospital.

On the previous hearing, the judge had directed the IO to include the Section 322 (manslaughter) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the case. He had also sought prescription of the injection administered to Nashwa and qualification of the staff.

The judge sent Rehman in police custody on physical remand till April 28 and sought a progress report from the IO on the next hearing. The FIR was registered under sections 324 (attempting to murder), 337 (Shajjah) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC at the Sharea Faisal police station.