Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

PCMA demands growth catalyst

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

LAHORE: Chemical industry on Friday demanded a comprehensive relief package in the forthcoming budget for its development, as local manufacturers were playing a key role in providing critical inputs to export-oriented sectors.

“However, despite a huge potential of growth and creating surplus for exports, the chemical industry has not been given due importance while announcing reliefs,” Syed Iqbal Kidwai, secretary general Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), said in a statement.

Kidwai in the statement lamented that unlike champion chemical manufacturing countries like China, USA, Germany, South Korea, India etc, the government hardly provided any support in laying down the infrastructure for this industry, which is a precondition to attract private and foreign direct investment.

“We are selling naphtha (feedstock) at a throw-away prices and not a single naphtha cracker complex has been established in Pakistan to date,” he regretted.

On the contrary, the PCMA official said that India had established nine crackers, Iran despite challenging sanctions had put in place eight, while Singapore without even having any feedstock had established eight state-of-the art petrochemical complexes.

