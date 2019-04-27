UNISAME proposes tax incentives

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has proposed tax incentives for new, innovative and import substitution industries, a statement said on Friday.

“Industry needs friendly policies, simple return forms, removal of trust deficit, respect for the taxpayer, lower tax rate, removal of multiple taxes and treatment of family business under single assessment,” UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said.

He was talking to Sara Khokhar, a consultant working on developing "Stakeholder Engagement Plan for the Pakistan Revenue Mobilization Project”, to be supported by the World Bank.

Thaver informed her about the experiences with the current tax system in the context of SMEs and issues / concerns of the sector.

Tax exemption limit of Rs400,000 needed to be enhanced to Rs600,000, he said, adding that those whose income was below taxable threshold must not be treated as non-filers. Regarding amnesty schemes, Thaver said that the amnesty must mobilise investment towards industrialisation.