close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

UNISAME proposes tax incentives

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has proposed tax incentives for new, innovative and import substitution industries, a statement said on Friday.

“Industry needs friendly policies, simple return forms, removal of trust deficit, respect for the taxpayer, lower tax rate, removal of multiple taxes and treatment of family business under single assessment,” UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said.

He was talking to Sara Khokhar, a consultant working on developing "Stakeholder Engagement Plan for the Pakistan Revenue Mobilization Project”, to be supported by the World Bank.

Thaver informed her about the experiences with the current tax system in the context of SMEs and issues / concerns of the sector.

Tax exemption limit of Rs400,000 needed to be enhanced to Rs600,000, he said, adding that those whose income was below taxable threshold must not be treated as non-filers. Regarding amnesty schemes, Thaver said that the amnesty must mobilise investment towards industrialisation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business