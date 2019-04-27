PBC hails renegotiated CPFTA II

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Friday welcomed the signing of phase-II of the China-Pakistan free trade agreement (CPFTA) during the current visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

The PBC was the first private sector business advocacy platform to highlight the negative impact of the FTA on domestic manufacturing in 2013. This was followed by four further PBC reports in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 on trade with China. They identified the tariff lines with the highest potential for increasing Pakistani exports, as also the specific lines susceptible to under-invoicing.

The council recommended the use of electronic data interface for accurate shipment values and to stem under-invoicing. All 313 items, with an estimated export potential of $3 billion, have now been incorporated in the renegotiated agreement, it said. These items comprise of tariff lines covering textiles, articles of apparel, agricultural produce, leather, and animal products.

The PBC also developed a no-concession list to protect industries such as ceramics, footwear, wood, automobiles, leather and chemicals. Most of these have also been incorporated in the revised agreement. “The renegotiation, which took seven years to complete, demonstrates the value of consistent advocacy and private sector’s support of the government,” it added. “The PBC will continue to monitor the trade agreement and identify opportunities and challenges faced by Pakistani exporters as they try to get a greater share of the growing Chinese market.”