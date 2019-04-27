close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

Kapco’s profit doubles to Rs12.4bln in July-March

April 27, 2019

Kot Addu Power Company Limited’s (Kapco) profit almost doubled to Rs12.4 billion in the nine months period ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs14.16.

Kapco earned Rs6.6 billion with EPS of Rs7.50 in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. \Kapco’s sales, however, fell to Rs54.9 billion in July-March FY2019 from Rs61.6 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Other income, however, witnessed a major jump to Rs14 billion in the nine months period from Rs4.7 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

